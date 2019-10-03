As Magna International (MGA) Stock Declined, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Lowered by $1.84 Million Its Holding; Darden Restaurants Com (DRI) Market Valuation Rose While Bogle Investment Management LP Has Trimmed by $8.13 Million Its Stake

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc Com (DRI) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 67,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 25,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, down from 92,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115.86. About 2.88M shares traded or 139.02% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 37,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 3,703 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184,000, down from 41,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 790,566 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.59 million for 8.50 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

