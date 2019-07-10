As Magna International (MGA) Stock Declined, Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $540,000; Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Diversified Investment Strategies Lowered Stake by $309,936

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 38,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 73,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 5.26M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.85M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 286,131 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.15 million shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Nuwave Investment Llc has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 15,800 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited. Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Aperio Limited Com reported 117,473 shares. Moreover, Investment Counsel has 0.1% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 31,750 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 83 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2.94M shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 230,813 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd reported 3,890 shares stake. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 671,756 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 13,003 shares. Finance Management Pro stated it has 482 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 7.49M shares.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Drillship Contract In Brazil Comes With A Low Dayrate – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hard Times Ahead At Key Energy Services – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean’s Wishful Thinking Destroys Balance Sheet – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $512.79M for 7.28 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.