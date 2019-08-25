As Magna International (MGA) Stock Declined, Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Lowered Holding; As Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Shares Declined, Sabby Management Has Trimmed by $754,650 Its Stake

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.85 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 707,709 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORMP) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 251,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.81% . The hedge fund held 681,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 933,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 4,375 shares traded. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has declined 34.17% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ORMP News: 23/04/2018 Oramed Pharmaceuticals: 90-day Dosing Study Is a Prerequisite to Phase 3 Confirmatory Studies Under FDA’s BLA; 30/05/2018 – Oramed Patent Allowed in the US for Oral Administration of Proteins; 30/05/2018 – Oramed Patent Allowed in the US for Oral Admin of Proteins; 23/04/2018 – Oramed Pharmaceuticals Study Will Enroll Approximately 240 Patients With Type 2 Diabetes in Multiple Centers Throughout the U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold ORMP shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.04 million shares or 42.02% less from 1.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $199,961 activity.

Analysts await Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 55.56% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% negative EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

