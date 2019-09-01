As Magna International (MGA) Shares Declined, Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Decreased Holding; Opus Investment Management Stake In Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Was Lifted

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 395,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, down from 404,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 698,588 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership

