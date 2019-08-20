As Magna International (MGA) Shares Declined, Fairpointe Capital Upped Holding by $46.83 Million; Leuthold Group Has Raised Its Viacom (Cl B) (VIAB) Stake by $1.62 Million

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna International (MGA) by 1491.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 975,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.69M, up from 65,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 587,299 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (VIAB) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 58,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 181,464 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 123,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 5.19 million shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – BET Her and Bumble Present the 8th Annual WEEN Awards Hosted by Amanda Seales on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Los Angeles; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 04/04/2018 – CBS ON FRIDAY VERBALLY COMMUNICATED TO VIACOM AN OFFER OF 0.55 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM SHARE; 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: MOST SAVINGS DON’T INVOLVE JOB CUTS; 17/04/2018 – On the Heels of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter of Growth the 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return to NYC and Air Live from Radio; 23/03/2018 – Viacom’s Hidden Charms May Tempt CBS — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – Exclusive: CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viacom (VIAB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom (VIAB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow tumbles 800 points in biggest one day fall of year on global economic growth slowdown – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Revisits CBS-Viacom Merger Reports – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Higher Tuesday With China Tariff Reprieve – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 19,738 shares to 147,717 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 3,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,804 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST).