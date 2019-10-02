As Magna International (MGA) Shares Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Holding; Horizon Investments Has Decreased Stake in Cme Group Com (CME) by $2.71 Million

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 90.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 14,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,408 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273,000, down from 15,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.72. About 1.11M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME Group lines up £3.8bn takeover of Michael Spencer’s Nex; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 09/05/2018 – CME Says It’s About to Win 14-Year-Old Eurex Antitrust Lawsuit; 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO TERRY DUFFY CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG TV; 16/03/2018 – Fitch: Successful CME Offer Could Be Positive for NEX’s Ratings; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates; 11/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures end mostly firmer; 22/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 21

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 21,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 739,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82M, up from 718,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 1.11M shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 3,846 shares to 765,065 shares, valued at $60.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 12,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna: Significant Deterioration, But Valuation Justifies A Bullish Stance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magna International Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Load Up on Ahead of the Transportation Boom – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BofA, CME, Conoco, CSX, EverQuote, Home Depot, IAC/InterActive, Snap, Splunk, Square, TJX and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 17, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “June Sets Records for CME Bitcoin Futures as Sign-Ups Surge 30% – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bakkt Launches Futures Contracts, Bitcoin Price Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group Revenue Rises 20% – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.12 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt has 33,170 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust holds 0% or 23 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.76% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Michael Susan Dell Foundation reported 2,702 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has invested 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 45,013 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd accumulated 13,722 shares or 1.14% of the stock. 18,222 were reported by Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated. Mad River Investors holds 11,157 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation holds 116,011 shares. Moreover, Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.47% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hm Payson & holds 0% or 557 shares in its portfolio. 15,979 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1,428 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.