As Magna International (MGA) Share Value Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $3.81 Million; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Weitz Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 15,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 674,275 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.15M, down from 689,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $164.12. About 213,286 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 79,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 718,431 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.98 million, up from 639,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 268,604 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,379 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited owns 132,797 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Michigan-based Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Df Dent And Com Incorporated holds 0.05% or 15,187 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.64% or 425,537 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 536,592 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Lc stated it has 93,424 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Condor Cap Mgmt holds 10,287 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Diversified invested in 0.01% or 1,693 shares. 240,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Korea holds 0.15% or 218,400 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0.42% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 715,292 shares. 44,869 were accumulated by Endurant Capital Management Limited Partnership. Moreover, Duncker Streett has 0.13% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 3,653 shares.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45M for 14.40 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 18,470 shares to 292,010 shares, valued at $34.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,247 shares to 377,235 shares, valued at $20.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,980 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL).

