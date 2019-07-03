As Magna International (MGA) Share Price Declined, Fairpointe Capital Increased Its Position by $46.83 Million; Private Wealth Advisors Has Increased Position in At&T (T) by $313,658

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna International (MGA) by 1491.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 975,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.69 million, up from 65,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 932,767 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 10,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 25.11 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

