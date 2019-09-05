As Magna International (MGA) Market Valuation Declined, Highstreet Asset Management Upped Position by $1.25 Million; Vista Capital Partners Has Lifted Portland General Elec (POR) Holding by $928,761; Valuation Rose

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA) by 533.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 25,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 4,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 129,269 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $57.09. About 15,069 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI) by 10,077 shares to 14,272 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,482 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 5,900 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Group Llp has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 55,409 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 15,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Personal Capital Corp reported 340,723 shares stake. 12,787 are held by Natixis Ltd Partnership. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 1.39M shares. Oberweis Asset owns 25,250 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Shine Advisory has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company reported 1.49M shares stake. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 13,727 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Pnc Financial Svcs reported 0% stake. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 36,942 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Limited reported 122,301 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

