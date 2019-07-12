As Magna International (MGA) Market Valuation Declined, Highstreet Asset Management Upped Its Stake; As Bce (BCE) Stock Price Rose, Financial Architects Has Lowered Position by $1.63 Million

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA) by 533.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 25,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 4,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 443,169 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 95.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 37,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 38,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 251,939 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 15,042 shares to 28,022 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) by 3,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,921 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares to 19,899 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).