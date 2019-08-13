As Magic Software Enterprises L Ord (MGIC) Stock Value Declined, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Cut Its Stake; Carmignac Gestion Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Increased by $3.98 Million

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 56.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 57,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 160,212 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, up from 102,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 1.94M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises L Ord (MGIC) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 49,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.28% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.59M, down from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Magic Software Enterprises L Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 12,101 shares traded. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 8.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software Sees FY Rev $283M-$293M; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 14/03/2018 Magic Software Announces Latest Version of Magic xpi Integration Platform, Magic xpi 4.7; 16/05/2018 – Magic Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever With Double-Digit Increases in Revenues and Operating Income; 11/04/2018 – Magic’s Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales; 29/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES SAYS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE $35.0 MLN BASED ON PRICE OF $8.20/SHARE – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – Magic Software Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sapiens Intl Corp N V Shs by 116,712 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $15.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 651,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd Com.

More notable recent Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top-Ranked Tech Stocks Trading Under $10 With Room To Run – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Share Price Is Up 42% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Adding MetLife (MET) to Your Portfolio Makes Sense – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magic Software Launches FactoryEye For Empowering Manufacturers’ Transition to Industry 4.0 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLI) by 26,131 shares to 388,395 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,744 shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cimarex Energy: Aiming For Disciplined Production Growth – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy Approves Dividend on Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cimarex Announces Changes to its Board of Directors: Paul N. Eckley Joins Following the Retirement of David Hentschel – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 78,444 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 743,322 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc holds 3,487 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.06% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Royal London Asset Limited has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 39,784 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 52,899 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt has 170,427 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 24,802 shares. First Citizens State Bank Co has invested 0.07% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 302,267 are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 180 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 13,741 shares. State Street Corporation holds 5.48 million shares.