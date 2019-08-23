As Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Valuation Rose, Violich Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $541,920; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Holder Kbc Group Nv Decreased Its Position as Shares Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 88,122 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 17,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 99,962 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 117,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 17,262 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 96,640 shares to 926,599 shares, valued at $22.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Limited Liability Co holds 156,001 shares. 227,655 are held by Chicago Equity Ltd. Assetmark reported 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 558,671 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 38,294 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bain Credit Limited Partnership reported 6.87% stake. Voya Investment Lc stated it has 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Vanguard Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Rothschild And Asset Us Incorporated owns 1.88 million shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Mngmt has invested 0.42% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 35,250 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company owns 60,890 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. 40,658 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancshares.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aircastle (AYR) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aircastle Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aircastle Limited (AYR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Lbmc Invest Advisors Lc holds 4,830 shares. Botty Investors Limited holds 0.26% or 14,506 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Macquarie Gru Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 3.18 million shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company reported 8,486 shares stake. Cambridge Research Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). New York-based Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability has invested 0.38% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 221,758 are held by Ameriprise Inc. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 8,198 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 15,372 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amer Rech & Mngmt Co has invested 0.22% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,310 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 16,140 shares to 115,217 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Magellan Midstream Partners – The Motley Fool” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: 5.7% Yield, 64 Consecutive Distribution Hikes At A 12% Rate – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan may add Permian Basin origin point to proposed Voyager pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 21, 2019.