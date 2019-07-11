As Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Violich Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Rose While D L Carlson Investment Group Has Increased Holding

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $65.62. About 666,380 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1206.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 67,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,020 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 5.69 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,820 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Com holds 1.02M shares. First Business Financial Ser, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,753 shares. Bellecapital Limited owns 13,931 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co holds 0.37% or 676,544 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 12,701 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.44% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.07% or 4,260 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability invested in 148,595 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company invested in 59,793 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Associated Banc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Opus Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 4,404 shares. First Retail Bank Tru Of Newtown holds 0.34% or 21,753 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 50 shares. Dearborn Prtn Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,079 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,908 shares to 62,258 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,909 shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gru Investment Ltd Co accumulated 144,334 shares. Duncker Streett invested in 0.13% or 9,239 shares. Blackhill Cap has 64,800 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cypress Capital Gp owns 36,300 shares. 7,489 are owned by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 134,173 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ares Management Lc invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Altavista Wealth Management owns 0.1% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,450 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc has invested 0.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Estabrook Mngmt owns 850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 5,053 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory owns 240,319 shares. Whittier owns 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 2,272 shares. 1.27M are owned by Salient Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,622 shares to 81,084 shares, valued at $19.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.30M for 15.48 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.