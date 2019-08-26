As Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stock Price Rose, Violich Capital Management Lowered by $541,920 Its Holding; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Myriad Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $13.11 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 503,632 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 60,500 shares to 168,000 shares, valued at $14.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 3.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 42 are owned by West Oak Cap Ltd Liability. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.15% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,777 shares. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Mngmt Llp stated it has 545,959 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.62% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 5,614 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 9,705 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr, Minnesota-based fund reported 16 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.47% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1.15 million were accumulated by Tig Advsr Lc. 11,839 are held by Moneta Gru Lc. Stifel invested in 33,759 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 4,164 shares. Principal Gru accumulated 265,056 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 202,896 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 221,821 shares. The Texas-based Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,723 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Plancorp Limited invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cv Starr Co has invested 5.2% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cohen Steers holds 0% or 589 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4,041 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Cap Lp stated it has 3.35% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 611,349 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. 225 were accumulated by Pittenger And Anderson. Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited has invested 6.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Yorktown Mgmt And Co holds 0.24% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 52,626 shares.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,351 shares to 223,975 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

