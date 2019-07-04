As Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shares Rose, Violich Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $541,920; Jacobs & Co Has Increased Schlumberger (SLB) Position by $310,761

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 285,303 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,469 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 114,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.30M for 15.25 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Inc Hldgs Ag owns 14,955 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Evergreen Cap Management Limited Company holds 1.32% or 216,380 shares. Joel Isaacson Com Limited reported 0.2% stake. 19,240 are owned by Usca Ria Lc. Morgan Stanley reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 27,250 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 13,000 shares. The Texas-based Hightower Tru Lta has invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mcf Advisors Ltd owns 3,347 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc reported 0.03% stake. Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Riverhead Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fairview Capital Invest Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 467,944 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,850 shares to 32,519 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) vs. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Plans Even More Construction – The Motley Fool” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 4,859 shares to 88,853 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Companies Inc. by 1,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,658 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).