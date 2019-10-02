As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) Stock Price Rose, Groesbeck Investment Management Has Cut Its Position; Sector Gamma As Has Raised Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Position

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 51,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 431,425 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42 million, up from 379,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.045. About 2.21M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.36; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 7,129 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $456,000, down from 16,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 392,103 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.69M for 15.09 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 1.32% or 1.22 million shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York reported 2.75% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Welch & Forbes Ltd invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cutter & Company Brokerage stated it has 20,046 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 8,803 shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cap Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 97,253 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 10,400 shares. Holderness Invests has 10,820 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 16,574 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 47,664 shares.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Co Com (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,750 shares to 16,750 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $622.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 50,576 shares to 203,925 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,126 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CLVS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 93,100 shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 83,550 shares. Elk Creek Prns Limited has 1.14% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Voya Ltd reported 377,777 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Nomura reported 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2.00 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 290,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 36,980 shares. Blackrock owns 4.55M shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 3,967 shares. Vanguard Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.58 million shares. Samlyn Cap holds 0.3% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 953,711 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 38,906 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $279,576 activity.