As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Valuation Rose, Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Cut Position; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Lowered Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding by $12.41 Million; Stock Value Rose

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 611,349 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07M, down from 616,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 439,264 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 154 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.39M, down from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 1.63M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $634.83 million for 12.92 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s May Update: Women And The Challenge Of Retirement – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The China Trade War Is Crushing This Commodity ETN – Benzinga” published on May 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Eaton Names Uday Yadav, President and Chief Operating Officer, Electrical Sector; Heath Monesmith Named President and Chief Operating Officer, Industrial Sector – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Barclays PLC (BCS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Finally Makes the Hard Call – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon & Associate Inc accumulated 0.11% or 4,366 shares. Moreover, Ftb has 0.37% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 56,701 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 230 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Leavell Inv Incorporated holds 0.03% or 3,715 shares. Carret Asset Ltd holds 41,910 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.29% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 105,392 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Ltd. Wedgewood Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,120 shares. Highland Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Asset Mngmt One Communications holds 266,217 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 14,706 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Winch Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). New York-based Canandaigua National Bank & Tru Com has invested 0.33% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Everence Management Inc reported 0.15% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 10,731 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 240 shares to 280 shares, valued at $14.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 13,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield Corporate Bond Etf (HYG).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.30 million for 15.54 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town Country National Bank & Trust Trust Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 13,640 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Edgemoor Advisors holds 0.53% or 66,690 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt reported 12,221 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP invested in 0.09% or 3,580 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. L & S Advsr Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 27,857 shares. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 0.08% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pennsylvania Trust holds 66,012 shares. Provise Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 29,677 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 158,783 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability owns 52,078 shares. 4,041 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Com. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Amer Fincl Group Incorporated accumulated 14,000 shares.