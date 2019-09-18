As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Valuation Rose, Eagle Global Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Capital Advisors LTD Cut Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Position by $408,430 as Market Valuation Declined

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 68,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.74M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 353,392 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M

Capital Advisors Ltd Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 79.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Ltd Llc sold 3,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.78. About 1.52M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q U.S. Revenue Rose 8% to $3.155B; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 9-6 SAYING SAFETY DATA ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION UNTIL SUBMISSION OF IND

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,754 shares to 87,416 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 84,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67M for 15.36 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Results Not As Bad As The Market Thinks – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Magellan Midstream Partners – The Motley Fool” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Setback For Magellan Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 217,389 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 5,112 shares. Ipswich Investment Management Inc accumulated 11,895 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Murphy Mngmt invested in 26,841 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Synovus Fincl reported 100 shares stake. Cypress Cap Management (Wy) invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Texas Yale Capital Corporation has 1.84% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Monetary Mgmt Group Inc holds 2,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Private Na reported 12,961 shares. Hartline Invest has 3,440 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv holds 0.12% or 475,354 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation owns 5,702 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. American Rech Management Company reported 11,188 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta has 13,523 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.29% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability reported 2,538 shares. 1,252 were reported by Spectrum Inc. Bokf Na holds 54,842 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Madison Inv owns 119,070 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw has 2,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Intact Invest Incorporated stated it has 13,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Burney Co accumulated 112,762 shares. Smith Moore owns 3,409 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 7,677 were accumulated by Smithfield Co. Legacy Inc has 2,383 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsrs reported 23,965 shares stake. Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.24% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 19,965 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Alder Biopharmaceuticals Is Rocketing Higher Today – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.54 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.