As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stock Value Rose, Epoch Investment Partners Lowered Stake by $5.94 Million; Marsico Capital Management Increased Its Ball (BLL) Holding by $312,930 as Stock Value Rose

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 5,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 97,319 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, up from 91,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 1.67M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rumors: Two New Game Modes Could Be Added in the Future; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates lntensifying Construction Projects Drives the Marketl Technavio; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 06/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ball Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – MASTER A MILLION™ BOUNCING BALL RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS ACTIVITY TOY OF THE YEAR AWARD AT THE TOY & BABY INDUSTRY AWARDS IN SWEDEN; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecasts| Technavio

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 98,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.26 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.5. About 133,282 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 24,399 shares to 290,587 shares, valued at $37.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 26,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Noble Midstream and Greenfield Midstream Provide Black Diamond Gathering Commercial Update – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,677 were accumulated by Provise Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il holds 8,613 shares. 101,246 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. Stifel Finance holds 115,772 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 4,041 shares. Chevy Chase Trust owns 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 6.37 million shares. Mirador Capital Prtn LP has 0.12% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Amg Funds Limited has invested 1.43% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi has invested 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 138,538 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd invested in 8,486 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Beach Counsel Pa reported 5.15% stake. Washington Tru owns 3,844 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stanley reported 4,073 shares stake.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $252.90 million for 15.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 4,928 shares to 55,533 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 211,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Climbed 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ball Corporation (BLL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ball Corp.: Strong Growth Potential, Yet Highly Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ball – High Debt And Ambitious Management – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ball Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.