As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stock Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $66.64 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Wealth Architects Has Boosted by $355,320 Its Holding

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31 million shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.23 million, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.72. About 706,628 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $252.89 million for 15.21 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 225,744 shares to 5.16M shares, valued at $214.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 34,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP).

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

