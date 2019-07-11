As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stock Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Lowered Holding; As Semgroup (SEMG) Market Valuation Declined, Salient Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position by $35.94 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.23 million, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.88. About 13,197 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 2.57 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23 million, down from 3.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 12,642 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan owns 48,217 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability reported 75,265 shares. Blair William And Communications Il reported 306,179 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Com owns 76,795 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Prns Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.19% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Blackhill Capital Incorporated reported 64,800 shares. 221,758 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 4,264 shares in its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Lc has 35,099 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. 3.18M were reported by Macquarie Gru. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Godsey And Gibb accumulated 4,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 23,669 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Ftb Advsrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,398 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.30 million for 15.54 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 504,064 shares to 530,103 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 80,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 133,856 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) or 24,000 shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,571 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 38,203 shares. Yorktown Management And Co holds 120,000 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Lvw Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 88,339 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company has 0.01% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,768 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 22,928 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc has invested 0.03% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 10,759 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Limited Liability has 2.95% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 96,724 shares.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 216.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.12 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.