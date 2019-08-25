As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stock Rose, Osterweis Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Woodmont Investment Counsel Increased Stake in Twitter (TWTR) by $460,800 as Stock Price Rose

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 5,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 284,814 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, down from 290,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 503,632 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 14.07M shares traded or 5.61% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 125,015 shares to 252,915 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 42.63 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 89.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,805 shares to 22,020 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:WM).

