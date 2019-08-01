As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stock Rose, Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lifted Position; Voloridge Investment Management Has Increased Position in Take (TTWO)

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 1730.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 40,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 42,651 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 2,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $122.08. About 1.45 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 5,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 52,078 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 46,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.45. About 938,426 shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 857 shares to 8,568 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 109,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,384 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt owns 24,374 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa owns 2,663 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited has invested 0.09% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.14% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 96,000 shares. Jackson Square Ltd Liability accumulated 2.19% or 4.25 million shares. Anderson Hoagland holds 9,840 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.05% or 170,856 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 145,610 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Trust has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Fifth Third Bancorp owns 196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 109,611 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 53,215 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One.

