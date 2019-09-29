As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shares Rose, Veritable LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $336,192; Trexquant Investment LP Holding in Ally Finl (ALLY) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 49,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 109,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 60,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 2.60 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 29/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 5,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 139,383 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, down from 144,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 503,494 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67M for 15.36 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Advsr owns 6,703 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Dearborn Partners Ltd holds 0.38% or 96,816 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Mangement Corporation holds 13,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corp invested in 0.07% or 4,744 shares. Mirador Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,810 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Investment Corp Nj has invested 0.37% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 3,126 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 139,383 shares. Phocas Financial Corp owns 2,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Group stated it has 30,925 shares. Citadel Limited invested in 214,952 shares. The New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 113,326 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3,625 are owned by Chem Fincl Bank.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream DCF jumped 23% to record $318M in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners: This Compounder Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: A Blue-Chip MLP With A 6.5% Yield And Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Stocks for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $5.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 24,083 shares to 903,849 shares, valued at $78.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 20,192 shares to 7,513 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend S A by 8,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,439 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Ally Insurance Group – Business Wire” published on August 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ally Bank Surpasses $100 Billion in Retail Deposits in Just 10 Years – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Ally Financial Inc.: Ally Financial Schedules Release of Third Quarter Financial Results – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Online banks to take bigger share of US deposit market: Evercore – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.