As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shares Rose, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Cut by $1.78 Million Its Stake; As Anadarko Pete Com (APC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Fdx Advisors Lowered Stake

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 27,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 212,446 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60 million, down from 240,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 832,838 shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (APC) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 5,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 9,588 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, down from 14,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 192.05% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $62.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 73,207 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $243.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 92,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.68M for 15.32 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares Com (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 12,148 shares to 24,657 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Intl Sel Div Etf (IDV) by 10,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding N V N Y Registry Shs (NASDAQ:ASML).