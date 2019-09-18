As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Share Value Rose, Brookfield Asset Management Raised Its Position; Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) as Stock Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 266,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 3.55 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.50M, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 220,430 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 14,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 486,941 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.82M, down from 501,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 279,668 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 0.23% or 1.09 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Carroll Assocs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1,514 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 23,967 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 3,260 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 913,963 shares. 65,617 were reported by Riggs Asset Managment. Mirador Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 3,810 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.11% or 44,473 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Llc holds 0.11% or 35,087 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 5,112 shares. 225 are held by Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.02% or 4,250 shares. 8,108 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 51,900 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 146,946 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 524,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,471 shares, and cut its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam holds 0.35% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 2.77 million shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 18,486 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.06% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 77,648 shares. Millennium Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Icon Advisers invested in 1.34% or 248,800 shares. Proshare Limited Company owns 15,621 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 74,552 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Assetmark Inc reported 0% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Private Advisor Gru Ltd reported 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 485 shares. Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.5% or 125,600 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).