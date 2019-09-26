As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Share Value Rose, Ardevora Asset Management Llp Raised Position; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Market Value Declined While Private Capital Advisors Has Lowered by $1.23 Million Its Holding

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 16,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 17,608 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 33,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 7.61M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 639,739 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.94 million, up from 591,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $66.06. About 891,440 shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46,831 shares to 211,709 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 7,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18,700 shares to 134,565 shares, valued at $43.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 61,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,784 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

