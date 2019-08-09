As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Share Price Rose, Veritable LP Boosted Position by $427,380; Nike (NKE) Stock Rose While Convergence Investment Partners Trimmed Its Stake

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 7,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 144,636 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 137,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 1.17 million shares traded or 46.79% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 82.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 15,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 3,238 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273,000, down from 18,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 6.05M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 29.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

