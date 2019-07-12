As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Share Price Rose, Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Tekla Capital Management Increased Its Exelixis (EXEL) Holding

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 339,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 678,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, up from 339,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 840,046 shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 22/03/2018 – CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LTD 1049.HK – FY REVENUE FROM CONT OPS HK$1.33 BLN VS HK$1.44 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Cabozantinib to Be Featured in 15 Presentations at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – GENENTECH WILL FURTHER EXAMINE RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 AND PLANS TO PRESENT DATA AT AN UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Exelixis, Cuts Cboe

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 611,349 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07 million, down from 616,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.98. About 355,163 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan may add Permian Basin origin point to proposed Voyager pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Setback For Magellan Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream: Competitive Advantage Analyzed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners: An Appealing MLP – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Co accumulated 0.23% or 11,629 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 14,506 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 81,700 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv owns 79,734 shares. Karpas Strategies Llc holds 4.08% or 159,610 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 21,990 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 8,642 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc holds 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 2,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Service reported 15,747 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3,338 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn invested in 185 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Com stated it has 9,604 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Narwhal holds 0.39% or 29,350 shares in its portfolio. 4,073 were accumulated by Stanley. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.38M for 15.56 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 57,555 shares to 213,237 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ILF) by 150,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 879,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $4.87 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $931,456 was made by MORRISSEY MICHAEL on Wednesday, January 16. The insider SCANGOS GEORGE A sold 40,000 shares worth $941,200. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $21,300 was made by Haley Patrick J. on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 5,199 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 745,466 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 60,300 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 88,811 shares. The California-based Shelton has invested 0.05% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny reported 1,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Guggenheim Limited holds 245,724 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 215,511 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 91,914 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 296,828 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7,400 shares to 91,029 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 96,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,404 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).