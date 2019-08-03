As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Share Price Rose, Eagle Global Advisors Cut Its Holding; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Advisors Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 4,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 177,463 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52 million, down from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 3.30M shares traded or 27.47% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 62,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.13 million, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 823,137 shares traded or 6.07% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 118,937 shares to 364,588 shares, valued at $18.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr stated it has 66,898 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 7,006 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh accumulated 0% or 5,365 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Llc has 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 41,065 shares. B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt holds 0.93% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 28,477 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.94% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Texas Cap Bank & Trust Tx has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bennicas Assoc Inc invested 2.12% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust invested in 3,163 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp accumulated 0.05% or 180,488 shares. Caprock Gp Incorporated Inc has 0.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 3,602 shares. Churchill Management Corp reported 3,729 shares. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Opus Invest has 62,400 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,800 shares.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 17.76% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $297.54 million for 17.61 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.09% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R had sold 3,585 shares worth $326,860 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Prtnrs Incorporated holds 1.51M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Sequoia Finance Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,211 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Corporation has 22,213 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. The Arizona-based Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.45% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Provise Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 29,677 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.43% stake. Soros Fund Management Ltd owns 81,700 shares. Advsrs Ltd has 11,216 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 4,280 shares. Fincl Advisory Service reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,373 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). L S Advsrs Inc holds 27,857 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% or 35,611 shares. Florida-based Texas Yale Capital has invested 1.89% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 19,960 shares to 113,334 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 700,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.