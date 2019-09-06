As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Share Price Rose, Diversified Trust Co Decreased Its Position by $636,780; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position Held by Findlay Park Partners Llp

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 10,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 30,335 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 40,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 1.02 million shares traded or 32.69% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 256,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.19 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 1.25M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.79M for 15.17 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 12,655 shares to 279,786 shares, valued at $32.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Noble Midstream and Greenfield Midstream Provide Black Diamond Gathering Commercial Update – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering Due 2050 – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $0.9975 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Takeout Bid Stops Midstream Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heronetta Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 235,879 shares. Mengis Cap Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cincinnati Insur reported 102,266 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt stated it has 3,310 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research, Virginia-based fund reported 12,300 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd owns 4,729 shares. 4,190 are held by Farr Miller Washington Limited Dc. Lbmc Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 4,830 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 1,514 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 5,554 shares. North Star Mgmt owns 2,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 9,604 were reported by Cetera Ltd Com. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Trustmark Comml Bank Department has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,500 shares. Waddell & Reed Incorporated owns 167,621 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Corp accumulated 25 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 16,812 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Proffitt Goodson, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,210 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 3.99M shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 682,354 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank invested 0.11% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Fjarde Ap reported 114,381 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Gideon Cap Advisors accumulated 3,016 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Blair William & Il holds 0.04% or 91,270 shares in its portfolio. Ativo Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.47% or 13,701 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.08% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 0.02% or 23,822 shares in its portfolio.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 544,732 shares to 90,791 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,484 shares, and cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).