As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Market Value Rose, Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Increased Holding; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Stake In Enerplus (ERF) Was Upped

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 183,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70M, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 1.69M shares traded or 77.31% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 86.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.32 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 452,191 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 127,450 shares to 183,641 shares, valued at $14.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers International Group Inc. by 49,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,319 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enerplus Announces Cash Dividend for July 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2019: OAS,ZN,ERF,ERF.TO,MUR – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Crestwood Equity Partners’ CEO Believes Its Best Day Are Ahead – Motley Fool” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt Research Commerce reported 12,300 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Godsey Gibb Assoc holds 0.04% or 4,600 shares. Lbmc Investment Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 200 are owned by Webster Savings Bank N A. Df Dent And reported 6,150 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 881,865 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt holds 0.61% or 89,527 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc reported 7,353 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 101,246 shares. Usca Ria Lc has invested 0.25% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 8,180 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 8,025 are held by First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan eyes U.S. Gulf Coast oil export terminal – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan may add Permian Basin origin point to proposed Voyager pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream extends open season for proposed Voyager pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Not All High Yield Is Risky: Magellan Midstream Partners Is A Strong Buy With 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Aug. 1 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.