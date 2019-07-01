As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Market Value Rose, Evanson Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $307,020; Ameriprise Financial Lowered Its Position in Marcus (MCS) by $1.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.38. About 426,301 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Marcus Corporation (MCS) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 26,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,694 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, down from 174,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Marcus Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 67,990 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 15.11% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 13/03/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Award-Winning Properties; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $68.83 million activity. 2,850 shares were sold by KISSINGER THOMAS F, worth $121,777.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MCS’s profit will be $20.69 million for 12.15 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 415.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold MCS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) by 30,965 shares to 536,893 shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 426,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gnma Bond Etf (GNMA).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.11M for 15.18 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.