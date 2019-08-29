As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Market Value Rose, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Trimmed Holding; As Now (DNOW) Market Value Declined, Holder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Lowered Its Stake by $715,000

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 24,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 240,319 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, down from 265,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 692,805 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 365,931 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.01% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Seabridge Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% or 54,190 shares. Natixis Advsr LP owns 180,123 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.67M shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Whittier invested in 1,256 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com stated it has 275,503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 141,161 shares. Dupont Capital Corp stated it has 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 1.45 million shares. Baillie Gifford & has 15.45M shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 992,360 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

More notable recent NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “11 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About NOW Inc.’s (NYSE:DNOW) 5.5% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream DCF jumped 23% to record $318M in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $0.9975 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Setback For Magellan Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Tackles Investor Concerns – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 12,707 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 22,803 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.26% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Oxbow Advsr Limited has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Linscomb And Williams Incorporated accumulated 25,869 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 29,752 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jnba Advsr reported 0% stake. Riverpark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 22,213 shares. Stanley owns 4,073 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Fin Grp has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 105,612 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 158,262 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Cortland Advisers Lc owns 282,703 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,495 shares.