As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Market Value Rose, Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Upped by $840,960 Its Stake; Martin Currie LTD Has Cut Its Paychex (PAYX) Position by $442,144

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 13,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 56,560 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 43,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 503,494 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 5,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 123,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.17M, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.13 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 23,400 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management has invested 1.18% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.5% stake. Waddell Reed Financial Inc reported 166,700 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 104,277 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Co reported 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 23,967 shares. 144,253 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 14,529 shares. Richard C Young And Communications Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 7,339 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 217,389 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.26% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Petrus Trust Lta has 228,400 shares. Regions invested in 7,176 shares. 106 were reported by Jnba Fincl Advsr.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11,100 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $169.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 185,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

