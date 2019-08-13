As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Epoch Investment Partners Has Trimmed Stake; As International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Stock Price Rose, Pictet Asset Management LTD Increased by $17.88 Million Its Holding

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 98,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.26 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 452,191 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 139,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 361,849 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.60M, up from 222,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 1.29M shares traded or 24.13% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE

Since February 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $30.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 21,700 shares to 294,255 shares, valued at $29.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,041 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,002 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $321.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 8,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.