As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (Call) (MMP) Market Valuation Rose, Barclays Plc Increased Holding by $504,000; Mplx LP (MPLX) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Boosted Its Position by $3.59 Million

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (Call) (MMP) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 47,400 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 478,498 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 112,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.84 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 2.42M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. 36,630 shares were bought by SANDMAN DAN D, worth $998,534. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider Heminger Gary R. bought $1.16 million.

