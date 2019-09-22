As Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Stock Price Rose, Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $2.57 Million; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Stock Rose, Light Street Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $15.39 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 404,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.79M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 4.27 million shares traded or 116.29% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 40,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 508,693 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.56M, up from 467,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.51 million shares traded or 85.13% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68M for 24.84 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Switzerland-based Starr Com Inc has invested 2.93% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 1.22 million shares or 1.32% of the stock. 12,629 were reported by Van Eck Associate. Spectrum Mngmt Gp accumulated 2,162 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Beacon Fincl Grp has 0.31% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 28,238 shares. Financial Grp invested in 0.07% or 14,000 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). L And S Inc invested 0.23% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Miller Howard Invs Inc Ny stated it has 1.20M shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 144,253 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 8,180 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 8,517 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 176,878 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 76,670 shares to 721,563 shares, valued at $51.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 54,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,727 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf.