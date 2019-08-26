As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Valuation Rose, Cortland Advisers Lifted by $1.52 Million Its Position; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Eastern Bank Lowered Stake by $435,564

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 6,908 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 12,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $96.02. About 2.37M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 200,066 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Starbucks, Dunkin’ and McDonald’s – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Luckin Coffee’s Losses Look Dangerously Unsustainable – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.29 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (SPY) by 28,906 shares to 453,050 shares, valued at $127.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,633 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 0.26% or 295,900 shares in its portfolio. 7,764 were accumulated by Holderness Co. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corp owns 3,456 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability reported 60,128 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 79,671 are owned by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.36% or 3.73 million shares. Lourd Limited Company holds 6,380 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New Vernon Management Ltd Liability reported 6,400 shares. Sit Inv Associates, a Minnesota-based fund reported 164,885 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd invested 3.48% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Carderock Capital Inc has 1.23% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 40,410 shares. Pggm Invs accumulated 34,900 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.32% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 113,074 are held by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tower Research (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,885 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.05% stake. Catalyst Ltd Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Atria Limited Co holds 0.01% or 3,748 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Starr Inc owns 110,000 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 29,350 are held by Narwhal Capital Mngmt. Riverhead Mngmt Lc owns 1,289 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 21,011 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Waddell And Reed owns 167,621 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 481,016 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 0.38% or 178,156 shares.