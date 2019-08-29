As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Valuation Rose, Cortland Advisers Increased Holding by $1.52 Million; Terril Brothers Position in Citigroup (C) Has Lifted by $1.39 Million as Stock Value Rose

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 5.93M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working; 27/03/2018 – THREAT OF RECESSION IN U.S. IS VERY LOW: CITI’S MANN; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts corporate clients’ gun sales; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 432,240 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Inv Prtnrs holds 1.51M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Lifeplan Financial Gru has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 13,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0.1% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 40,172 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Us Bancorp De invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,509 shares. Evermay Wealth Management owns 4,264 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Beaumont Financial Partners Lc stated it has 4,984 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 25,793 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moneta Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). M&R Capital Mngmt holds 2,925 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Com reported 5,660 shares.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Barclays Invt Grade (FLRN) by 15,460 shares to 111,050 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 223,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42M shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Limited holds 1.22M shares. Trustco Bank Corporation N Y accumulated 5,178 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 1,200 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr stated it has 97,427 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt North America invested in 348,455 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership has 15,460 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Duff Phelps Management invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amer National Ins Com Tx, Texas-based fund reported 190,455 shares. 170,976 are held by Williams Jones & Limited Liability Company. Bartlett & Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Philadelphia Tru has 1.83% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 5,475 were reported by Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability Company. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking owns 0.46% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.03 million shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,424 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 8,089 shares in its portfolio.