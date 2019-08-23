As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Spirit Of America Management Cut Position by $1.95 Million; Btr Capital Management Has Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $10.29 Million

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 194,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 29,431 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 223,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 8.59 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 32,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 285,575 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31M, down from 318,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $65.77. About 463,763 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 12,870 shares to 73,568 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfs Value Fund Cl I (MEIIX) by 30,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 17.84 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 2.58 million shares. Da Davidson Company holds 109,121 shares. Moreover, Hl Fincl Svcs Llc has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 36,201 shares. Northpointe Cap Llc holds 75,960 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 58,066 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 267,272 shares stake. 241,300 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Punch Assoc Investment Mgmt reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Llc holds 0.24% or 28,308 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bridgeway Cap Inc accumulated 0.69% or 1.03 million shares. Archford Strategies Lc has invested 0.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). American Interest Group Incorporated owns 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 911,546 shares. Calamos Lc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp owns 6,250 shares.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19,000 shares to 27,475 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO).