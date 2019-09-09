As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stock Value Rose, Chickasaw Capital Management Has Upped by $8.43 Million Its Holding; Biogen Com (BIIB) Valuation Rose While Seizert Capital Partners Raised Position by $15.08 Million

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 63.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 63,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 164,547 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.90M, up from 100,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $224.57. About 1.20 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 140,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.37 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 606,662 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C

