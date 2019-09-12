As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stock Rose, Cortland Advisers Lifted Stake; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Rose, Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Raised Position by $16.87 Million

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 124,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 815,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.24 million, up from 690,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 1.72 million shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.57. About 653,760 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "AdventHealth buys freestanding ER near Four Corners – Orlando Business Journal" on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga" published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance" on April 30, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

