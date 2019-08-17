As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cortland Advisers Increased Stake; Rothschild Capital Partners Trimmed Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.18 Million as Shares Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 783,215 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg starts testifying in U.S. Senate hearing; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL NOT TESTIFY AT U.S. HOUSE HEARING THURSDAY ON SOCIAL MEDIA FILTERING — COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Burgess: Dr. Burgess Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 27/03/2018 – “It is categorically untrue that Cambridge Analytica has never used Facebook data,” says whistleblower; 23/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Whistle-Blower Decries Facebook Non-Answers; 10/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s control of Facebook is like a dictatorship: CalSTRS; 10/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg seated and ready to testify before Congress; 12/03/2018 – UN investigators cite Facebook role in Myanmar crisis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Limited Com owns 0.26% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 5,321 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 35,611 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 406,309 shares. 48,217 are owned by First Manhattan. Jennison Associate Llc stated it has 86,247 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 14,445 were accumulated by Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd. Da Davidson accumulated 0.05% or 44,699 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 1.27% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1.21 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management owns 525,234 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 14,332 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd stated it has 434,548 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Lc has invested 1.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 402,403 are owned by Cadence Capital Mgmt Lc. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 8,180 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95M and $179.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.