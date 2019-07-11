As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Share Value Rose, Cortland Advisers Has Raised by $1.52 Million Its Stake; Jhl Capital Group Increased Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stake by $47.12 Million; Valuation Declined

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39 million, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $237.83. About 5.88 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 04/05/2018 – Tesla-Heavy ETF Sees Record Outflow of Cash This Week: ETF Watch; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Tesla is having a very bad week; 25/05/2018 – Tesla names China CFO amid management change; 03/04/2018 – TESLA – ABLE TO DOUBLE WEEKLY MODEL 3 PRODUCTION RATE DURING QTR BY ADDRESSING BOTTLENECKS, INCLUDING SEVERAL SHORT FACTORY SHUTDOWNS TO UPGRADE EQUIPMENT; 20/04/2018 – This electric semi is trying to beat Tesla to market; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Cuts 2018 Capex Forecast to Less Than $3 Billion, From Over $3.4 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Elon Musk’s Most Dumbfounding Moments on Tesla’s Earnings Call; 18/05/2018 – Elon Musk says Tesla crashes aren’t news because they’re safer than human driving, but that’s not an accurate comparison. Let’s break down the stats that Musk and his self-driving-car cohorts use to say their vehicles are safer

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.81. About 452,712 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson Ltd Com accumulated 22,213 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap holds 778,836 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc reported 5,703 shares stake. The New York-based Riverpark Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Riggs Asset Managment reported 2.76% stake. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 24,600 are held by West Family Invests. Hightower Svcs Lta holds 15,959 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.95% or 104,737 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division invested in 8,025 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 0.03% or 8,758 shares. Whitnell reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 5,554 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Com The. Narwhal Cap stated it has 29,350 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Fdx Advisors Inc reported 48,199 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

