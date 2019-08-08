As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Share Price Rose, Cortland Advisers Lifted Position by $1.52 Million; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Increased Stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $20.96 Million as Stock Declined

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 131.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 615,384 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51 million, up from 266,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 3.41M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 761,375 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,887 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 25,352 shares. 2,272 are owned by Whittier Tru. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division holds 8,025 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company reported 0.01% stake. Jnba owns 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 106 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.18% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp reported 434,548 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 5,645 are owned by Valley National Advisers. Mariner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 4,373 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 1,364 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 1.21 million shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.21% or 66,012 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt And Research has invested 0.24% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Announces Additional Board Member – PRNewswire” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, LP (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners: An Appealing MLP – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macau sector falls on trade war fears – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Double Down in Asia – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Hong Kong-Listed Dividend Stocks That Yield Over 4% – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macau investors shrug off down month – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.