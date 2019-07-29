As Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Stock Price Rose, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose, Commerce Bank Has Lowered Stake by $1.17 Million

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 129,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 897,777 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 22.14M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – The engine was manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service USA 2018; 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 108,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.13 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $977.84 million, down from 16.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 491,645 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 177,126 shares to 4.63 million shares, valued at $402.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,606 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.73 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 365,089 shares to 5.22M shares, valued at $76.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 695,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX).