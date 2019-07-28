As Magellan Midstream Partners Com (MMP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Beacon Financial Group Decreased Position by $339,300; As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Valuation Declined, Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Increased Holding

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 47.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 130,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 402,292 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.95M, up from 272,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.37. About 379,794 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT $60M; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Com (MMP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 5,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,432 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 34,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 737,508 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Lc has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 913,522 are held by Eagle Asset Incorporated. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,210 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp holds 2,412 shares. 54 are owned by Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% or 634,045 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 673,273 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 13,179 shares. Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 291,487 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability owns 48,140 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 2,597 shares. 14,761 are owned by Stevens Mgmt L P. Highline Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 436,000 shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 12,496 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $24.19 million activity. Another trade for 65,000 shares valued at $8.47 million was made by Mahatme Sandesh on Wednesday, January 30. $2.10 million worth of stock was sold by Cumbo Alexander on Friday, February 1.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 2.07 million shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $29.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 717,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,840 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Income Prns Lc has invested 5.67% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 39,280 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Amer Research Management accumulated 12,788 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated invested in 8,108 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.05% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Blair William And Comm Il holds 306,179 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 72,520 shares. Duncker Streett & has invested 0.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 3,398 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 519,900 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1.04 million shares. Welch Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 144,636 shares.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM) by 5,196 shares to 135,173 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 74,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.10M for 15.61 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.