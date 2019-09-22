As Magellan Midstream (MMP) Stock Value Rose, Laffer Investments Boosted Its Position; As Automatic Data Process Com (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Logan Capital Management Has Lifted by $365,145 Its Position

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Magellan Midstream (MMP) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 242 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 5,381 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $344.38 million, up from 5,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Magellan Midstream for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 3.73 million shares traded or 357.09% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Process Com (ADP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 2,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 30,661 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07M, up from 28,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Process Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18M shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 3,325 shares to 20,633 shares, valued at $789.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entertainment Properties by 115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,313 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley Pfd Perpetual.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,701 shares to 91,860 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,648 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.