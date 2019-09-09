As Magellan Health (MGLN) Valuation Rose, Engaged Capital Cut Its Position; Kohls (Put) (KSS) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Lifted Its Position by $51.34 Million as Share Price Declined

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.79. About 115,423 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 539.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 755,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 895,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 3.24 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Moreover, Macquarie Ltd has 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 43,156 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na invested in 0.38% or 14,286 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 7,364 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Van Eck Associate holds 0% or 12,599 shares in its portfolio. Washington Bankshares accumulated 0.02% or 1,600 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 0.03% or 7,600 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.01% or 1,480 shares. Whittier Tru Communication accumulated 170 shares. Foster Motley reported 77,372 shares. Finance Advisers Ltd Liability owns 3,532 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.00M shares to 24.13M shares, valued at $628.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 746,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,000 shares, and cut its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Cambiar Invsts Ltd reported 37,821 shares. Tci Wealth holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 147,907 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). American Intll Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Drw Secs Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 257,006 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Assetmark invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 10,680 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 2.55 million shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 4,534 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 77,825 were reported by Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $31.69 million for 12.16 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.67% EPS growth.